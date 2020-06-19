Unemployed Disney workers walk away from food pantry empty-handed

article

For the last six weeks, furloughed theme park workers have been lining up in their cars as union representatives hand out supplies.

On Friday, the food drive was supposed to start at 11 a.m., but by that time, the food was already gone.

Disney employee Rosemarie Jean-Louis said, "Nothing. They say 11 o’clock. I don’t see no food."

The need for basic supplies and food is overwhelming.

Orlando leads the state with a 22 percent unemployment rate.

Experts say it's the result of all of the out-of-work tourism employees, like Rosemarie Jean-Louis.

"I live in Poinciana and come here. It’s not fair. I need some money. I need to pay my bills," she said.

She's trying to feed her family.

Tara Jordan, of Unite Here, said the organization gave away 650 bags of food by 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

"It’s so sad. We always try when we send out blast texts to please arrive early if the traffic becomes a concern," Jordan said. "They don’t know when they’re going back to work. They’re calling back small portions, but it’s not everybody right now. People are still hungry."

And while thousands got the call to go back on Friday, there are thousands more waiting by the phone for news of their next paycheck.

"We’re waiting. My restaurant’s not opening when the park opens. We’ll wait and see when they do," Jordan said.

A GoFundMe page to help the workers has been set up.