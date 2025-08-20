Undocumented immigrant arrested in Florida after physically assaulting pregnant woman: Deputies

The Brief Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin, 19, has been arrested after he allegedly physically assaulted a pregnant female acquaintance. Niz-Marroquin is being held in the Martin County Jail on a $20,000 bond. Authorities say Niz-Marroquin is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, and ICE has placed a deportation detainer on him.



An undocumented immigrant has been arrested in Florida following an incident where he allegedly physically assaulted a pregnant woman.

What happened?

What we know:

Last weekend, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a domestic dispute at a mobile home on Southeast Federal Highway in Hobe Sound.

When they arrived at the scene, investigators learned that 19-year-old Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin had allegedly been physically assaulting a pregnant female acquaintance.

The woman told officials that Niz-Marroquin was repeatedly beating her. She said she grabbed a kitchen knife during the assault to defend herself, and Niz-Marroquin was stabbed.

Niz-Marroquin was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds, while the woman was taken to the hospital for observation.

After being released from the hospital, Niz-Marroquin was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.

Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Niz-Marroquin is being held in the Martin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Authorities say Niz-Marroquin is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, and ICE has placed a deportation detainer on him.

What we don't know:

Details leading up to and surrounding the alleged assault have not yet been released. Officials have not shared the exact relationship between the woman and Niz-Marroquin.

What's next:

Should the woman choose not to pursue charges, Niz-Marroquin will be released into the custody of ICE for immediate deportation.