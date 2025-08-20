Undocumented immigrant arrested in Florida after physically assaulting pregnant woman: Deputies
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - An undocumented immigrant has been arrested in Florida following an incident where he allegedly physically assaulted a pregnant woman.
What happened?
What we know:
Last weekend, deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to a domestic dispute at a mobile home on Southeast Federal Highway in Hobe Sound.
When they arrived at the scene, investigators learned that 19-year-old Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin had allegedly been physically assaulting a pregnant female acquaintance.
The woman told officials that Niz-Marroquin was repeatedly beating her. She said she grabbed a kitchen knife during the assault to defend herself, and Niz-Marroquin was stabbed.
Niz-Marroquin was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds, while the woman was taken to the hospital for observation.
After being released from the hospital, Niz-Marroquin was arrested and charged with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman.
Noel Gerardo Niz-Marroquin (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)
Niz-Marroquin is being held in the Martin County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Authorities say Niz-Marroquin is an undocumented immigrant from Guatemala, and ICE has placed a deportation detainer on him.
What we don't know:
Details leading up to and surrounding the alleged assault have not yet been released. Officials have not shared the exact relationship between the woman and Niz-Marroquin.
What's next:
Should the woman choose not to pursue charges, Niz-Marroquin will be released into the custody of ICE for immediate deportation.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) in a Facebook post on Aug. 18, 2025.