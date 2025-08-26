Undocumented immigrant arrested in Florida; 10-year-old son found wearing $40,000 stolen Rolex: Officials

The Brief Marcu Rostas, 33, was arrested on Monday in Martin County after officials said he allegedly traveled and victimized citizens across the United States. Officials say they recovered more than $400,000 in stolen jewelry stuffed inside a child's stuffed animal during the arrest, and the man's 10-year-old son was found wearing a stolen Rolex. Rostas, an undocumented immigrant, is wanted in multiple states for similar crimes.



An undocumented immigrant was recently arrested in Florida after officials said he allegedly traveled and victimized citizens across the United States.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) say they recovered more than $400,000 in stolen jewelry stuffed inside a child's stuffed animal during the arrest, and the man's 10-year-old son was found wearing a stolen Rolex.

Wanted ‘traveling gypsy’ arrested

What we know:

On Monday, deputies with the MCSO said they stopped a wanted traveling thief moving through the county.

Officials said the arrest took place along Martin Downs Boulevard and resulted in the recovery of more than $400,000 in stolen jewelry — including high-end watches, a $40,000 diamond ring, gold chains, gold coins and $30,000 in cash. The stolen jewelry was found stuffed inside a child’s stuffed animal.

The arrest came one day after the man hit a jewelry store in Stuart, detectives said.

During the arrest, deputies discovered that the man's 10-year-old son was wearing one of the stolen Rolex watches valued at more than $40,000, and his young daughter was wearing a stolen high-end necklace. The man's wife was also in the vehicle but has not been arrested at this time.

The man, 33-year-old Marcu Rostas, allegedly possessed multiple fake identifications and is in the U.S. illegally from Romania. Officials said he is wanted in multiple states for similar crimes. Immigration Services responded to the scene where Rostas was arrested and verified his identity, and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer has now been placed on him.

Marcu Rostas, 33, was arrested on Monday in Martin County. (Credit: Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

Officials say that Rostas is part of a larger network of traveling distraction thieves, sometimes referred to as "traveling gypsies," who move throughout the U.S.

Investigators say the thieves "target unsuspecting victims by using deceptive tricks to steal large amounts of money or valuables."

"These thieves often work in groups and may include women, children or elderly accomplices who help create diversions," officials say. "While one member distracts the victim, another quietly steals jewelry, cash or other valuables within seconds. They hit jewelry stores, retail facilities and sometimes private homes."

What they're saying:

"Please let this serve as a warning to all citizens and retail jewelry stores: Distraction thieves rely on catching you off guard," deputies say. "If someone tries to pull your attention away with unusual questions or attempts to divert you from your valuables — stop, take notice and make it clear you are aware of what they are doing."