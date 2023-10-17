Do you have any unclaimed money? Here's how to check

Expand / Collapse search

ORLANDO, Fla. - Did you know that there could be money waiting to be claimed by you?

 Unclaimed funds, ranging from forgotten bank accounts to overlooked inheritances, are a growing concern across the nation. 

These unclaimed assets often go unnoticed by their rightful owners, potentially leaving them unaware of the financial windfall that could be theirs.

In Florida, you can check to see if you are owed anything by searching your name or business name on FLTreasureHunt.Gov

To search nationwide, visit www.missingmoney.com or your state’s unclaimed property office.

