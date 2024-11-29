UCF, Utah rivalry extends beyond football field to video game design

The University of Central Florida and the University of Utah are battling for top honors, not just on the football field but in the digital arena as well.

UCF’s graduate program in video game design is ranked second in the nation by the Princeton Review, trailing only the University of Utah. The competition underscores the schools’ shared prominence in the growing field of digital entertainment and interactive media.

Both programs are recognized as leaders in preparing students for careers in the gaming industry, making the rivalry as intense in academics as it is in athletics.

