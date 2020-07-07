UCF to offer 11 new graduate courses in response to COVID-19
ORLANDO, Fla. - UCF is offering some new graduate courses with the coronavirus pandemic in mind. These courses are designed with COVID-19 in mind and made for the people who found themselves suddenly unemployed this year and are looking to brush up on their skills.
UCF's College of Business, the College of Health Professions and Sciences, and the College of Engineering and Computer Science are just some of the schools on campus creating new courses to help with COVID-19-related challenges.