UCF to begin administering Pfizer vaccine on campus

The University of Central Florida is ready to start distributing hundreds of doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. The school received 1,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

UCF will be the next mass vaccination site to open in Central Florida.

Vaccinations will start with UCF students, staff, and faculty over the age of 65 and campus healthcare workers.

Vaccines are also being offered to those 65 and older who live in the same household with the people who are getting the vaccine.

All vaccinations are done by appointment and the site is NOT open for the general public.