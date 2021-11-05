UCF students celebrate homecoming with 'Spirit Splash'

A time-honored tradition at the University of Central Florida had thousands of students rushing into the Reflection Pond for Spirit Splash.

Students gathered for a pep rally on Friday in the rainy, stormy weather to splash into one of UCF's most notable landmarks to celebrate the university's homecoming week.

Prior to students running in the water, fully clothed, UCF President Alexander Cartwright and head football coach Gus Malzahn spoke to the crowd.

The cheerleaders and dance team also performed for the crowd.