UCF providing thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to employees on Thursday

article

The University of Central Florida will open a COVID-19 vaccination site on its main campus on Thursday.

The site will be in the Student Union and is open to all UCF employees.

There will be enough Pfizer doses to give more than 2,300 employees both of their shots.

MORE NEWS: Florida will soon lower COVID vaccine age eligibility to 55

Employees will need to sign-up for an appointment through the UCF Mobile app or online.

"Patients will be able to select the date and time for your appointment, which also will include a mandatory 15-minute waiting period after your vaccination," UCF said.

Advertisement

UCF employees can make an appointment HERE.