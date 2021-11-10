UCF Police warn of phishing scam texts targeting students, staff

Police are warning of a scam that is targeting students and staff members of the University of Central Florida (UCF).

The UCF Police Department is spreading the word about the scam. One example they showed was a text that came in claiming to be from UCF President Alexander Cartwright. It asks potential victims to buy gift cards. However, investigators said that this is a phishing scam and that no one should on any links in the text.

MORE NEWS: SpaceX Crew-3 prepares for Wednesday launch after multiple delays

Students told FOX 35 that they weren’t surprised someone would do this.

"It honestly doesn't surprise me because of the way social media is and the way the internet is," student Hailey Peterson said.

"I think it’s pretty relevant. I think there are people who don't recognize the difference between a legit email and a scam email," Vanessa Vailoces added.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis, In-N-Out President speak after San Francisco closures over COVID policy

In addition, UCF Police said to watch out for red flags with potential scam texts. For instance, a sense of urgency, like to click a link, or offers that are too good to be true.

They advise that you set a strong password and never click on anything you do not trust.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.