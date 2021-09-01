UCF Knights to play 1st game without limited capacity since 2019

article

The University of Central Florida’s (UCF) Bounce House is going to be rocking as the Knights host Boise State to open the season.

"I’m sure our guys are excited to feed off the crowd. We’ve got to get them something to cheer about," UCF head coach Gus Malzahn said.

Capacity won’t be limited inside the stadium for the first time since the 2019 season. Knights fans are buzzing.

"It’s been stressful. I think we’re all ready to get back to in-person," UCF student Shayla Macias said.

"I love the energy as well. I want everybody to have a good time," UCF student Emma Monty said.

It’s a big change from the 2020 season, where only about 11,000 fans were allowed at UCF’s home games. The number is even fewer for Boise State, who hasn’t played in front of more 3,000 fans since before the pandemic.

"It does put the pressure on you. There’s a lot more to think about. When the crowd is yelling in your face and stuff, you can’t really hear your coaches. So I feel like it’s going to be a really big advantage," UCF student Elisha Spain said.

The Knights are eager to get the season underway.

"Super grateful for this opportunity. Know we’re going against a great team. Most of all, being able to play against someone else and putting all this hard work into action is going to be really fun," UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel said.

UCF tells FOX 35 that Thursday night’s game isn’t sold out yet but there aren’t very many tickets yet.

Malzahn is entering his first year as head coach of the Knights.

