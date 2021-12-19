U.S. Sens. Warren, Booker test positive for COVID-19

article

Sen. Cory Booker , D-N.J., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren , D-Mass., on Sunday announced they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing mild symptoms.

In the statement posted to Twitter, Sen. Booker said that he has received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine and has received the booster shot. He first began feeling symptoms on Saturday, according to the tweet.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild," Sen. Booker tweeted.

His announcement came just a few hours after Sen. Warren tweeted that she too had a breakthrough case.

"I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," Warren announced on Twitter Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted."

The announcement from the two senators comes as cases of COVID-19 have started to rise again throughout much of the country, with health officials worrying that the emergence of the Omicron variant could continue to make the situation more dire.

"The cases are going up," Dr. Anthony Fauci said last week. "We have an average of about 117,000 cases. We have an increase in the percentage of hospitalizations. Deaths are still over a thousand. Then you have, looking over your shoulder, the Omicron variant, which we know, from what's going on in South Africa and in the UK, is a highly transmissible virus.

"That's the reason why we are encouraging people, if they haven't been vaccinated, to get vaccinated but, as importantly, for those who've been fully vaccinated to get a booster."

Despite having a positive test while being fully vaccinated, Warren encouraged Americans in a subsequent tweet to get vaccinated or to get a booster.

"As cases increase across the country, I urge everyone who has not already done so to get the vaccine and the booster as soon as possible - together, we can save lives," Warren said.

