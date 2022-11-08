Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Balance of Power election results: Who holds majority power in U.S. House and U.S. Senate? - Interactive map

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
2022 Midterm Elections
FOX 35 Orlando

Across the country, there are federal, state, and local races being watched – from senators and congressmen and congresswomen, to state governors, to county races and local amendments.

With the overall federal "balance of power" up for grabs, plenty of voters, government officials, and political pundits, will be eagerly watching the U.S. Senate and U.S. House races across the country to see which party – Democrats or Republicans – will hold the majority in the House and Senate.

2022 ELECTION RESULTS

Here is a look at the current U.S. Balance of Power, and which races are being contested and watched on Election Day. As results begin to come in Tuesday night, the interactive maps below will continue to update.