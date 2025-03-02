Two teens killed after striking bridge railing in Flagler County, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on CR 304 in Flagler County around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday.
According to officials, the vehicle was traveling westbound on CR 304 when it drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the left shoulder and struck the end of a concrete bridge railing.
"The driver and passenger of the vehicle were confirmed deceased on scene by Flagler County Fire Rescue," said a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.
The driver was an 18-year-old male from Seville, Florida and the passenger was a 17-year-old male from Pierson.
Reports suggest the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
The Source: The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
FOX 35 Orlando
How to watch FOX 35 Orlando for free on FOX LOCAL
Here’s how to stream FOX 35 Orlando for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with FOX LOCAL. (339 kB)