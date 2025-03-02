Two teens killed after striking bridge railing in Flagler County, officials say

article

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on CR 304 in Flagler County around 4:25 a.m. on Sunday.

According to officials, the vehicle was traveling westbound on CR 304 when it drifted across the eastbound lane and onto the left shoulder and struck the end of a concrete bridge railing.

"The driver and passenger of the vehicle were confirmed deceased on scene by Flagler County Fire Rescue," said a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson.

The driver was an 18-year-old male from Seville, Florida and the passenger was a 17-year-old male from Pierson.

Reports suggest the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt.

This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Highway Patrol.

