Two teens dead in Lake County crash, troopers say

The Brief The crash happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of SR 33 and Groveland Farms Road. Two teens died in the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.



The crash happened just after 6 p.m. in the area of State Road 33 and Groveland Farms Road. Troopers said a 2008 Toyota occupied by a 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male was traveling northbound on SR 33 before attempting to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone. The driver then tried to swerve back into the lane after noticing a Lincoln Aviator approaching.

The Toyota then lost control and struck the front of the Lincoln, causing the Toyota to overturn, according to troopers.

Both teens in the Toyota were pronounced dead on scene.

The occupants of the Aviator, including a 5-year-old and 6-year-old, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.