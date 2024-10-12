Two rescued from floodwaters in DeLand, officials say

article

Two people were rescued from a stranded vehicle in DeLand floodwaters on Saturday, according to the DeLand Fire Department.

Officials said the two were stranded after they attempted to drive through a flooded area.

(Credit: DeLand Fire Department)

Many roads around the city remain flooded, according to the fire department.

Volusia County officials also informed FOX 35 that nearly 200 total "high water" calls had been made since Hurricane Milton. The calls include single rescues to entire home evacuations, according to deputies.

DeLand officials made sure to remind the community to not drive through flooded roadways following the hurricane.