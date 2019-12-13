Two injured in shooting at Titusville park

Titusville police say a suspect is in custody after a man and woman were shot at a park.

Police say it happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Isaac Campbell Park, located at 701 South Street.

Police say a man fired at a man and woman, injuring them both.

Officials say the victims were flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

Erik Jones, a barber who works across the street, said people ran into the shop when he heard about five gunshots.

"Eventually, we went out there to see what was going on. There was a young lady slumped over in the car. Another young man was running for cover, saying 'Call 911,'" he said.

Jones also said there were several children playing at the park at the time of the shooting.

Police are still investigating what caused the shooting.

Investigators say the injured man and woman know the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.