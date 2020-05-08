Two drive-thru safari parks in Florida are back open

article

There are two safari parks that reopened this week in Florida, allowing people to stay in their vehicles and have their own wild experience.

Both businesses were allowed to open under Governor Ron DeSantis' phase one plan, and have said the drive-thru experience follows social distancing guidelines and avoids human contact.

Down in Loxahatchee, Lion Country Safari reopened for business Thursday. The drive-thru option is available, but its walk-thru park remains closed, as well as the on-site bathrooms

The preserve is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but the last car that can be admitted is at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets must be pre-purchased and presented when visitors arrive. Those tickets are only valid on the selected date. Pre-paid tickets are $17 per person, plus tax. Children who are two or under get enter for free.

An audio tour through the park's website will be available upon arrival.

Lion Country Safari is located at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee, FL 33470.

Advertisement

Information on visiting Lion County Safari can be found on its website.

In Kenansville, about 45 minutes south of Orlando, Wild Florida's drive-thru safari park reopened earlier this week.

The gates are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The last admittance into the safari park will be at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children.

Airboat tours and the Gator Park at wild Florida remains closed.

"This experience is hands-free, as guests can book online, check-in and ride through without any human contact," the company previously said.

Wild Florida is located at 3301 Lake Cypress Road, Kenansville, FL 34739.

For additional information, head over to Wild Florida's website.

