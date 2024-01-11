2 arrested after investigation into Daytona Beach corner store, police say

Two people were arrested by Daytona Beach police on Wednesday after a bust at a corner store.

An undercover sergeant on the scene confirmed to FOX 35 News the arrests were tied to an investigation at Jay's Food Store located on Ridgewood Avenue, right across the street from a police department substation.

Police said Remun Said, 63, owned the store. Said was arrested and charged with one count of selling a single cigarette. Police also arrested Pavel Letal, 52, in the same case. Letal was charged with four counts of selling single cigarettes.

Police said their arrests were part of previous investigations. DBPD officers and inspectors with the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco arrived at the store to make the arrests in the afternoon.

According to the undercover sergeant, officers then obtained a search warrant to comb through the store. Police told FOX 35 News they were looking for "narcotics and other paraphernalia."

Police called the corner store a "nuisance" and said Chief Jakari Young would do anything he could legally to bring the store into compliance or get rid of it.

Said had bond set at $500. Letal's bond was set at $3,500.