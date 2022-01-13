Surveillance video shows alleged street racing that led to deadly Ocala crash

Horrifying surveillance video shows the moment when a pair of speeding cars smashed into an SUV on SR 200 in Ocala.

Police say the SUV driver, 56-year-old Muniz Shrouf was likely killed instantly.

"When the car landed back on the ground, it actually gouged the ground bad enough to take a big chunk of pavement out," said Ocala Police Officer William Joedicke.

Muniz Shrouf, 56, was killed after police said he pulled into the path of two vehicles that were allegedly involved in a street race along State Road 200 in Ocala, Oct. 12, 2021.



Police just arrested Mauricio Medina and Joshua Jones for the crash that happened back in October. Joedicke said the pair was street racing, though not necessarily in an organized competition.

"It could've been something where one made the other mad, and now they're accelerating thinking I'm gonna be ahead of you. But ultimately that mentality of 'I'm gonna be in front!' constitutes street racing."



Shrouf's wife and daughter were in the car when the crash happened. They were injured but survived.

Medina and Jones are facing charges of vehicular homicide, street racing, and reckless driving.

Mauricio Medina, 52, is facing charges related to a deadly crash that occurred on Oct. 12, 2021, along State Road 200 in Ocala.

Joshua Jones, 30, is facing charges related to a deadly crash that occurred on Oct. 12, 2021, along State Road 200 in Ocala.

Joedicke says they have received new grant money that will keep more police on the road to watch for aggressive driving.

"Now that we've got these grants approved, signed off on, we're able to get officers out there."

