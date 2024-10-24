Two 14-year-old boys shot in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

Two 14-year-old boys were shot Wednesday night in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. at an apartment complex near the 2300 block of Hunting Green Court, near Texas Avenue and Americana Blvd.

A 14-year-old boy was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Another 14-year-old later showed up at the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said it believes both teenagers were shot during the same incident.

"At this time, the investigation is still in its early stages, but our detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence," OCSO said in a news release.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

