Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage of fallen Orange County deputy's family

It's been more than nine years since Orange County sheriff's deputy Scott Pine was killed in an ambush while investigating car burglaries. Now, this holiday season, his widowed wife and kids have received a gift that will change their lives.

Tunnel to Towers Foundation chairman and CEO Frank Siller says the organization has paid off Pine's mortgage, one of 40 the foundation is taking care of between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

"We say that if someone leaves the house, gives their wife and kids a kiss goodbye, and doesn't come home, we want to make sure that family is taken care of," Siller says.

The foundation, through its First Responder Home Program, began paying off the mortgages of first responders killed in the line of duty in December 2014 after the murders of two officers in New York City.

Pine was killed in February 2014. Now, Siller says the foundation is going back in time to help other families out.

"We're in a position now that we could claw back on some families that we didn't help, and it breaks our heart that we weren't able to help this family back in 2014," he said.

Through the foundation, Deputy Pine's wife, Bridget, released the following statement:

"It is difficult to express in words what a blessing this is for me and my children. I wish I could personally thank and hug everyone who has been so generous in giving to Tunnel to Towers to make this possible. Owning our home that we have lived in since my children were babies and being surrounded by all the wonderful memories of my husband and their father is priceless."

Over the years, Deputy Pine has been honored with a park and memorial road sign. Bridget also helped champion a law that gives the families of first responders killed in the line of duty stronger benefits after their death.

