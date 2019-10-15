Try not to laugh: Orlando named one of the 'Best Driving Cities in America'

article

Anyone who has driven on Interstate 4 may find the results of this study questionable, but Orlando has been named one of the best driving cities in America.

Yes, Orlando.

In fact, out of the 35 cities that made the list, O-Town came in at No. 23.

The study was done by QuoteWizard, which came to their conclusions based on four factors: accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations. They evaluated driver quality from the 75 largest cities in America.

The three other Florida cities that made the top 35 are Miami (No. 4), Fort Myers (No. 9), and Jacksonville (No. 35).

When it came to the worst driving cities, the only Florida city to make the top 40 on that list was Tampa, which came it at No. 40.

"Cities rated among the worst were those with the highest rate of incidents, and the best driving cities had the lowest rate of incidents," the QuoteWizard study stated.

Best 10 driving cities in the U.S. are:

Detroit, MI

Louisville, KY

Chicago, IL

Miami, FL

Grand Rapids, MI

Little Rock, AR

St. Louis, MO

New Orleans, LA

Fort Myers, FL

Lexington, KY

Worst 10 driving cities in the U.S. are: