Trump yard display at Central Florida home vandalized

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism in Longwood.

The incident happened earlier this month. Joseph Schaffer said he was away on a fishing trip when a vandal got on his property and slashed his Trump 2020 flag, as well as a police “thin blue line” flag.

The person was caught on video. Schaffer described him as around 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build, and was driving a dark-colored SUV.

"You can disagree with President Trump, you can disagree with the policies, but vandalism like this is not acceptable,” he said.

If you have any information about this incident, you can leave a tip with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.