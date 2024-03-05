Trump wins 2024 Virginia primary over Nikki Haley

Former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary in Virginia, according to the Associated Press.

Trump beat out Republican opponent Nikki Haley in Virginia, the first state to be called on Super Tuesday. As of 8 p.m., Trump has received nearly 64% of the vote, with Haley trailing behind with just 34%.

President Joe Biden won Virginia's Democratic primary, the results called within minutes of polls closing at 7 p.m.

In Virginia, Biden had received nearly all the votes reported at the time of the calls, which were made within 20 minutes of polls closing. He was not losing in a single county or township that had reported votes at the time of the calls. The earliest counties to report included some from the region surrounding Richmond. The area has the largest estimated share of Democratic voters in the state.

READ MORE: Live: Super Tuesday election results, state by state





The Associated Press contributed to this report.