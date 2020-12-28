Trump to headline Georgia rally next week ahead of crucial runoffs

article

President Trump will hold a rally in Georgia on the eve of the crucial U.S. Senate runoff election in support of the state's two Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, he announced on Sunday.

"On behalf of two GREAT Senators, @sendavidperdue & @KLoeffler, I will be going to Georgia on Monday night, January 4th, to have a big and wonderful RALLY," Trump wrote on Twitter. "So important for our country that they win!"

Trump returned to the campaign trail earlier this month, hosting an evening rally in Valdosta, Ga., where he described the stakes in the dual contests as a decision of "whether your children will grow up in a socialist country or free country."

The balance of power for the next Senate will come out of these contests. The current tally on Capitol Hill is 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. If Democrats win both of Georgia’s runoff elections to make it a 50-50 Senate, power will shift to the Democrats with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote and giving her party a razor-thin majority in the chamber.

In Georgia, where state law dictates a runoff if no candidate reaches 50% of the vote, Perdue narrowly missed avoiding a runoff, winning 49.75% of the vote. Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trailed by roughly 87,000 votes.

In the other race, Loeffler captured nearly 26% of the vote in a whopping 20-candidate special election to fill the final two years of the term of former GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson. Democratic candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock won nearly 33% of the vote.

The campaigns, political parties, and outside groups such as super PACs are dishing out massive amounts of money into the runoffs. More than $200 million has reportedly been raised in a last-ditch effort by Republicans to maintain control of the legislative chamber.

