Trump boat rally in Clermont increasing security following assassination attempt

A Clermont boat parade to support former president Donald Trump is increasing security after an assassination attempt on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee on Saturday.

Marcia English and her husband Michael have been organizing the Trump Boat Parade for months. In the wake of the assassination attempt on Saturday night that injured Trump, killed a spectator, and hurt two others, they’re making sure that security is a top priority.

"If former President Donald Trump is going to go forward, we can definitely go forward with our parade," Michael English said. "It's showing our patriotism and showing President Trump that we love him and that we're going to put this on. And, I got a feeling that there's going to be more people come after this has happened."

Trump assassination attempt: FBI looking into incident as "potential domestic terrorism"

The organizers said law enforcement will ensure everyone attending the event will be safe by having patrols on the water and on the bridges where they expect people to be cheering and holding signs.

"I think with the event that happened the other day, it just makes everybody realize that we've got to get along. We're Americans. That's what we are, Americans, and we got to start acting like it," Michael English said.

Marcia said that calls have been pouring in since Saturday from people who want to participate in the Trump Boat Parade. They’re expecting up to 300 boats in the parade.

RNC Milwaukee 2024: Secret Service says 'no change' to security operation

"It's going to be a great day in America," said Marcia. "We would like all, including the Democrat Party, to come join us. We need to get back together and become one."

The Trump Boat Parade will be held on Saturday, July 20. It will start at Lake Minnehaha near The Cove Bar at 10:30 a.m.