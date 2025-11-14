Truck, bridge crash in Sumter County shuts down portions of Florida's Turnpike, traffic rerouted

The Brief A tractor-trailer and bridge crash in Wildwood shut down portions of Florida's Turnpike in Sumter County, Friday. Officials closed north and southbound traffic on Florida's Turnpike and US Hwy 301. Officials advise drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.



North and southbound traffic on Florida's Turnpike and US Hwy 301 are shut down due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and bridge in Wildwood, Friday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up on Florida's Turnpike on Nov. 14 after a truck reportedly hit a bridge, officials said.

Expect delays, seek alternate routes

What we know:

At this time, Florida's Turnpike's north and southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 304, Sumter county officials confirmed around noon.

By 12:45 p.m., traffic was slowly moving, cameras looking south on the Turnpike indicated.

Southbound 301 traffic is being diverted to FL-44, while northbound traffic is being diverted to Warm Springs, the sheriff's office said.

What's next:

Florida Highway Patrol are expected on the scene. More information will be available when it is released.