Truck, bridge crash in Sumter County shuts down portions of Florida's Turnpike, traffic rerouted
North and southbound traffic on Florida's Turnpike and US Hwy 301 are shut down due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and bridge in Wildwood, Friday afternoon.
Traffic was backed up on Florida's Turnpike on Nov. 14 after a truck reportedly hit a bridge, officials said.
Expect delays, seek alternate routes
What we know:
At this time, Florida's Turnpike's north and southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 304, Sumter county officials confirmed around noon.
By 12:45 p.m., traffic was slowly moving, cameras looking south on the Turnpike indicated.
Southbound 301 traffic is being diverted to FL-44, while northbound traffic is being diverted to Warm Springs, the sheriff's office said.
What's next:
Florida Highway Patrol are expected on the scene. More information will be available when it is released.
The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.