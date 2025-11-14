Expand / Collapse search

Truck, bridge crash in Sumter County shuts down portions of Florida's Turnpike, traffic rerouted

Published  November 14, 2025 12:51pm EST
Sumter County News
The Brief

    • A tractor-trailer and bridge crash in Wildwood shut down portions of Florida's Turnpike in Sumter County, Friday.
    • Officials closed north and southbound traffic on Florida's Turnpike and US Hwy 301. 
    • Officials advise drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes. 

North and southbound traffic on Florida's Turnpike and US Hwy 301 are shut down due to a crash involving a tractor trailer and bridge in Wildwood, Friday afternoon.

Traffic was backed up on Florida's Turnpike on Nov. 14 after a truck reportedly hit a bridge, officials said. 

Expect delays, seek alternate routes

What we know:

At this time, Florida's Turnpike's north and southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 304, Sumter county officials confirmed around noon. 

By 12:45 p.m., traffic was slowly moving, cameras looking south on the Turnpike indicated. 

Southbound 301 traffic is being diverted to FL-44, while northbound traffic is being diverted to Warm Springs, the sheriff's office said. 

What's next:

Florida Highway Patrol are expected on the scene. More information will be available when it is released. 

The Source: Information in this story was sourced from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. 

