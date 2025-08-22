NHC: 3 tropical disturbances in Atlantic flagged for possible development

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean for potential tropical development – a sign that the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is entering its active period. Hurricane Erin, which is beginning to weaken, continues to move up the southeastern coast of the United States, the NHC said.

None are considered to be a potential threat to Florida or the United States at this point.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 - November 30, though its most active months are typically between August, September, and October. The true "peak" of hurricane season is September 10.

Invest 90-L

Invest 90-L has a high chance of development – 70% in 48 hours, 80% in 7 days. It's located a couple hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. The NHC said showers and thunderstorms are disorganized, but that environmental conditions appear positive for tropical development. A tropical depression is likely to form this weekend, as it moves between the Lesser Antilles and Bermuda.

Invest 99-L

Invest 99L is located about 1,000 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC said this system could become a tropical depression at any time. However, as of Friday morning, the system does not have a well-defined center.

"The system is expected to move into a less conducive environment later today through Saturday, but could reach a slightly more favorable environment again late this weekend into early next

week as it moves westward at 10 to 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic and approaches the Lesser Antilles," the NHC said.

Disturbance #3

A small area of low pressure is located southwest of the Azores, the NHC said, and is producing occasional showers as it enters a dry environment. Tropical development appears less likely due to upper-level winds. It is expected to dissipate.

Hurricane Erin

Hurricane Erin is in the first stages of post-tropical transition, the NHC said Friday morning, though it continues to impact beaches along the east coast of the United States. The NHC said swimming would likely remain dangerous due to rough waves and rip currents for a couple more days.

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Erin was 435 miles north of Bermuda and 425 miles south-southwest of Halifax, Noca Scotia. Sustained winds were 90 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. It is moving northeast at 22 mph.

"Erin is likely to become post-tropical by tonight but remain a powerful hurricane-force low pressure system through the weekend," the NHC said, nothing that Hurricane Erin remains a "very large hurricane."