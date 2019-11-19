Tropical Storm Sebastien forms in the Atlantic

article

Tropical Storm Sebastien has formed over the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Sebastien is located 275 miles northeast of the Leeward Islands. The storm is packing maximun sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving at 8 mph.

As of their 11:00 a.m. update, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The good news is that Sebastien is forecast to remain over open waters and not be a threat to Florida.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

