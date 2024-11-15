Tropical Storm Sara's threat to Florida lessens; should dissipate over Gulf of Mexico, NHC says

Tropical Storm Sara is expected to dissipate over or near Mexico's Yucantan Peninsula early next week, eliminating the tropical threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast or Florida, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the cooler waters and strong wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico will prevent Sara from developing over the Gulf of Mexico, and will be fully absorbed into a cold front. Central Florida will likely see heavy rainfall – and perhaps a thunderstorm – on Wednesday, which will be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

FOX 35's Brooks Garner said this should also eliminate major threats of a hurricane reaching Florida for the remainder of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The Atlantic basin and Caribbean may see a few more named systems, but none would threaten Florida from herein, Brooks said. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, 2024.

Where is Tropical Storm Sara?

Tropical Storm Sara was approaching the eastern coast of Honduras early Friday morning, where it is expected to bring heavy rainfall, flooding, and the potential for mudslides throughout the weekend and early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 4 a.m., it was about 65 miles away from Isla Guanaja, Honduras, and 230 miles from Belize City, Belize with sustained winds of 45 mph, and moving west at 9 mph, the NHC said.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for areas along Honduras's northern coast and near the Honduras-Nicaragua border.

"A continued westward motion at a slower forward speed is expected over the next day or so. A slow west-northwestward motion is forecast by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Sara will continue to move close to the northern coast of Honduras through early Saturday, then approach the coast of Belize early Sunday," the NHC said.

Sara should quickly weaken as it crosses Belize on Sunday, the NHC said, and will then dissipate.

When does hurricane season end?

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, 2024. Hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30 each year. While rare, it is possible for storms to form outside those windows.

How many tropical storms and hurricanes have we had this year?

Tropical Storm Sara is now the 18th named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

So far this year, we've had 11 hurricanes and six tropical storms with 18 named storms total.

Hurricanes: Beryl, Debby, Ernesto, Francine, Helene, Isaac, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Oscar, Rafael.

Tropical storms: Alberto, Chris, Gordon, Joyce, Nadine, Patty and now Sara.

Three hurricanes have made landfall in Florida: Hurricane Debby, Hurricane Helene, and Hurricane Milton.