Tropical Storm Grace forms with Florida in path; Fred targeting Panhandle

Tropical Storm Grace formed overnight with Florida in its forecasted path.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Grace is located east of the Leeward Islands moving toward the west near 22 mph. A motion toward the west with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next few days.

"On the forecast track, the center of the storm is forecast to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, and then over the Dominican Republic on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts."

The NHC said some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Weakening is expected early next week as the system interacts with the Greater Antilles."

"The forecast track shows Grace impacting South Florida by the end of next week," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro. "There is a chance that central Florida will see more rain and storms, from this system, by the end of the work week and into the weekend."

Meanwhile, Fred remains a tropical depression for now.

As of Saturday, Fred was located less than 200 miles south of Key West, Florida a producing heavy rains across Cuba and the Florida Keys.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Florida Keys west of the Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph with a turn to the northwest expected by tonight, followed by a northward motion by Sunday night.

On the forecast track, Fred is expected to pass west of the lower Florida Keys this afternoon, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico tonight through Monday, and move inland over the northern Gulf coast Monday night. Maximum sustained winds remain near 35 mph.

"Slow strengthening is forecast, and Fred could become a tropical storm again tonight or on Sunday," the NHC said.

"Even though we won't see a direct impact from Fred, east central Florida will see bands of heavy rain and isolated storms through at least Monday," Gargaro said. "On Sunday, there is a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms, meaning there is a chance for an isolated tornado or two. We will be watching and tracking central Florida skies for you."

While Fred has shifted away from the Eastern Florida Peninsula, the current path has Fred crossing over the Panhandle.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking both systems every step of the way. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place as we get closer and closer to the peak of hurricane season.

