Tropical Storm Fiona track: Here's where the system is going

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Fiona as the system barrels westward toward Puerto Rico.

As of Saturday, Fiona had maximum sustained winds of about 60 mph and showers and thunderstorms now occurring closer to the tropical storm's center of circulation.

Gradual strengthening is expected over the next few days, and Fiona could become a hurricane by the middle of the workweek over the southwestern Atlantic near the Bahamas.

Fiona's wind and rain impacts are expected to spread from the northeastern Caribbean islands westward through Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic through the weekend.

Where is Tropical Storm Fiona?

According to the National Hurricane Center on Saturday, Tropical Storm Fiona is centered about 200 miles southeast of Puerto Rico and is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Hurricane conditions are expected on Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night and are possible in the U.S. Virgin Islands tonight. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Puerto Rico is expected to get 12 to 16 inches of rain with local maximum of 20 inches possible, particularly across eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Fiona?

Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to generally move westward through early Sunday before turning toward the west-northwest and northwest later Sunday and Sunday night.

According to the FOX Forecast Center , Fiona will move across the northeastern Caribbean and track near or just south of the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico from Saturday into Sunday. From there, Tropical Storm Fiona will approach the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Sunday night and early Monday.

The center of Fiona is expected to move near or south of the Virgin Islands this evening, approach Puerto Rico tonight, and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday night. Fiona should then move near the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Fiona is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday or Sunday night while moving near Puerto Rico.

Will Tropical Storm Fiona threaten Florida?

"How far west is this storm going to go? It depends on the strength of it," said FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette. "Does it get ripped apart by the mountains of the islands? That would – if it is weaker – tend to keep it farther to the west. But as it strengthens as expected, it will turn out to the north and will move away from us in Florida."

FOX Weather contributed to this report.