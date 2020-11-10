Tropical Storm Eta could head toward panhandle; 3rd system develops near Caribbean

There are less than 3 weeks left in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and we're currently keeping tabs on three systems.

TROPICAL STORM ETA

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says Eta is lingering just north of the Yucatan channel. Forecasters say the system has shifted further west, but could move closer to the Florida panhandle by the weekend.

"Eta is stationary, and little overall motion is forecast today, with a slow northward motion is expected tonight through Thursday," the NHC said.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, followed by weakening likely starting on Thursday.

SUBTROPICAL STORM THETA

The NHC said Theta became our 28th named storm of the season, breaking a previous record set in 2005.

Theta is expected to remain over the eastern Atlantic for the next few days and poses no threat to Florida.

NEW SYSTEM TO WATCH

A tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This wave is expected to move westward into more conducive environmental conditions, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend when the wave reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea. Forecasters give it a 60% chance of developing over the next 5 days.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says if it develops into a named storm, it would be Iota.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

