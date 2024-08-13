Tropical Storm Ernesto could strengthen into hurricane as it leaves Caribbean: NHC

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor Tropical Storm Ernesto as it journeys across the Caribbean Sea.

In the NHC's 8 a.m. update, forecasters said the storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph as it treks toward the west at about 18 mph.

Ernesto is currently located about 35 miles northwest of Guadeloupe and about 300 miles east-southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Forecasters said the storm has strengthened a bit while moving over the Lesser Antilles.

It will move across parts of the Leeward Islands on Tuesday morning and near or over the U.S., British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico by Tuesday evening. Tropical Storm Ernesto is then expected to turn north over the western Atlantic.

It is forecast to bring heavy rainfall in those areas, which could result in flash flooding and mudslides.

Tropical Storm Ernesto is expected to strengthen over the next few days as it leaves the Caribbean. The NHC said in its forecast discussion that this area has conducive environmental conditions for development. It could intensify into a hurricane.

Tropical Storm Ernesto: Latest forecast cone, spaghetti models, satellite imagery

Will Tropical Storm Ernesto impact Florida?

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said a rare summer cold front will push into Florida this weekend, ushering in a drier airmass. Though not noticeably much "cooler", it will steer Tropical Storm Ernesto safely east of Florida by over 800 miles.

"While we won't have any direct impact here, we will see our swells building on the Atlantic coast, bringing a dangerous threat for rip currents midweek through the weekend," Garner said. "Ernesto will be picked up by a trough to the north in a pattern more typical of October than mid-August, steering the tropical system well east of Florida as it curves into the open Atlantic," he added.

Tropical Storm Ernesto watches, warnings

The disturbance has prompted tropical storm warnings for the following areas:

St. Kitts Nevis, Montserrat, Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla

Guadeloupe

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Sint Maarten

British Virgin Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

Puerto Rico

Vieques

Culebra

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Stay connected with FOX 35: