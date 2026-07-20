Tropical Storm Bertha expected to bring widespread rainfall

The Brief Tropical Storm Bertha is expected to bring strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding along the Gulf Coast this week. Tropical storm and storm surge watches are in effect from Louisiana to Florida. Flash flooding, dangerous rip currents and a few isolated tornadoes are possible, especially along Florida's Gulf Coast.



Tropical Storm Bertha continued moving slowly over the Gulf on Monday evening as forecasters issued coastal watches from Louisiana to Florida, warning of gusty winds, heavy rain and the potential for coastal flooding over the next several days.

A storm surge watch is in effect from the Alabama-Florida state line west to the mouth of the Mississippi River. A tropical storm watch extends from the Ochlockonee River in Florida west to the Jefferson/Plaquemines Parish line in Louisiana.

At 11 p.m. EDT, Bertha was located over the Gulf, meandering and was nearly stationary. Forecasters expect the storm to begin tracking northwest overnight before turning westward along or near the northern Gulf Coast through the week.

The storm's top sustained winds were near 40 mph, with some additional strengthening possible through Tuesday.

Forecasters said tropical storm conditions could reach parts of the Florida Panhandle late Monday night into Tuesday, with other areas under the watch potentially seeing similar conditions from late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Coastal flooding of 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground is possible in low-lying areas from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama-Florida state line if the storm's highest water arrives during high tide. Other Gulf Coast locations could see 1 to 3 feet of coastal flooding.

Tropical downpours expected

Bertha is expected to bring widespread rainfall of 2 to 4 inches through Friday from western Florida to the middle Texas coast, with isolated areas receiving up to 8 inches.

The rain could cause flash flooding, especially in cities and other low-lying areas.

Forecasters also said an isolated tornado or two is possible Monday evening in Florida's Big Bend region.

Rough surf and dangerous rip currents are expected along parts of Florida's Gulf Coast and are likely to spread westward during the week. Residents and visitors are urged to stay out of the water and continue monitoring updates from the National Weather Service and local emergency officials.