Tropical Depression 2 expected to become Tropical Storm Bertha, NHC says

The Brief Tropical Depression, which is churning in the Gulf, is expected to organize and become Tropical Storm Bertha on Monday. Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of the Gulf, including the Panhandle of Florida. Most of the moisture from the system will likely be offshore.



Tropical Depression 2 is churning in the Gulf and is expected to organize further in the hours ahead.

As we progress through the next 24 hours, this system will likely become Tropical Storm Bertha as it works WNW.

As it moves westbound, it encounters less shear and this should make for strengthening as it moves over the warm water. With that shear, Bertha will likely be lobsided in nature, with the heaviest rain falling offshore.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of the Gulf, including the Panhandle of Florida.

If you have travel plans to the Panhandle, as well as the Gulf Coast in general, you'll definitely want to monitor the latest forecast.

Tropical downpours expected as we kick off workweek

As this area of low pressure continues to develop in the Gulf, we'll be on the outer periphery of the heavier tropical moisture.

That doesn't mean we can't get some tropical rain though, as more moisture streams into the state.

This system, with the help of the upper-level flow, will start to shift to the NW, taking the heavier rain along with it.

Hit-or-miss tropical downpours and storms are still on the table, mainly this afternoon into the evening.

A couple of storms could turn stronger with gusty wind along with heavy rain.

Gulf Coast impacts

The northern and even western Gulf should continue to monitor this system closely as it eventually starts to shift westbound.

The Panhandle of Florida through the Gulf Coasts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana could see Tropical Storm Watches issued as gusty wind and heavy rain become a real possibility.

Rainfall amounts along the Gulf Coast could top out beyond a few inches, but the question mark is how close the track is to the coast.

A lot of the moisture from this lopsided system will likely be offshore.