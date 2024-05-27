Tropical Smoothie Café will give you a free smoothie if you're wearing flip flops

In honor of National Flip Flop Day and the start of summer, Tropical Smoothie Café is giving away free 12-ounce Island Punch smoothies to customers sporting their favorite flip-flops on Wednesday, May 29.

The limited-time offer is available in person only from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations, according to the company's website.

Customers do not need to download the company's mobile app to receive the refreshing beverage.