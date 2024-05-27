Expand / Collapse search

Tropical Smoothie Café will give you a free smoothie if you're wearing flip flops

Updated  May 27, 2024 2:00pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

Holiday weekend at Daytona Beach

Monday is the unofficial start of summer and people are spending the holiday weekend enjoying waves and lounging in the sun at Daytona Beach.

ORLANDO, Fla. - In honor of National Flip Flop Day and the start of summer, Tropical Smoothie Café is giving away free 12-ounce Island Punch smoothies to customers sporting their favorite flip-flops on Wednesday, May 29. 

The limited-time offer is available in person only from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating locations, according to the company's website

Customers do not need to download the company's mobile app to receive the refreshing beverage.