Tropical disturbance now has 50% chance of further development as new system emerges in Atlantic: NHC

One of two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean now has a 50% chance of further development over the next seven days, the National Hurricane Center said. The second wave has a 20% chance of development.

The tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms, but that they've become more concentrated, the NHC said in its 2 a.m. Friday update. The NHC said it could become a tropical depression next week as it approaches the Lesser Antilles islands. It's currently moving westward at 10-15 mph.

If it becomes a tropical storm or hurricane, the next name on the list is Francine – the sixth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

To the east of the tropical disturbance, a second tropical wave emerged off the coast of Africa. The NHC said this potential system has disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

"Some slow development of this system is possible through the middle portion of next week as it moves slowly to the west-northwest or northwest over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic.," the NHC said.

It currently has a low (20%) chance of further development.

Any impact to Florida?

Still too early to tell, but the FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor these developments.

The peak of hurricane season is September 10, so an uptick in tropical activity is expected and normal.

2024 Atlantic hurricane storm names

Twenty-one names make up the list for the Atlantic Ocean.

Here are the 2024 hurricane names with pronunciations:

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, an alternate name list includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

