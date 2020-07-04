Tropical Depression 5 forms in the Atlantic, poses no threat to Florida

A tropical depression has formed in the Atlantic on the Fourth of July.

Tropical Depression Five is located 245 miles from Bermuda, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The system is packing maximum sustained winds of 35 mph as it moves east-northeast at 17 mph.

"Little overall change in strength is likely, however the system could become a tropical storm later today," the NHC said.

The current track has the system moving far away from the U.S.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher).

