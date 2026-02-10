Orlando begins Magnolia Avenue conversion to two-way traffic
ORLANDO, Fla. - Work is underway on a major downtown Orlando street.
Magnolia Avenue will soon be converted from a one-way corridor into a two-way road, part of the city’s broader effort to calm traffic and encourage pedestrian activity.
Local perspective:
City officials marked the start of construction with a groundbreaking ceremony, describing the project as a key piece of the Downtown Orlando Action Plan.
The initiative calls for similar changes on other major downtown streets aimed at slowing traffic, improving safety and drawing more people back to sidewalks and businesses.
Officials said the Magnolia Avenue redesign is intended to make the area easier and safer to navigate for residents, workers and visitors, while enhancing public spaces and supporting continued growth in the downtown core.
