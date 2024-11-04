Tropical Depression 19 tracker: Track, spaghetti models

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the Caribbean and the Atlantic, including Tropical Depression 18, which is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico – to be known as Rafael – later this week.

Here is the latest on each.

Tropical Depression 18 track

Tropical Depression 18 is expected to develop into Tropical Storm Rafael Monday afternoon or night, according to the NHC. It is then expected to become a hurricane midweek as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico, west of Florida's Gulf coast.

The tropical system is expected to pass Jamaica on Monday night, the Cayman Islands on Tuesday, and approach Cuba by Wednesday. It's expected to stay several hundred miles west of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico.

Although the system is not supposed to directly impact the state, Central Florida is expected to feel some of its impacts this week, including gusty winds and heavy rain.

Tropical Depression 18 spaghetti models

Southwestern Atlantic disturbance

An area of low pressure in the northern Leeward Islands could develop in the next few days, according to the NHC.

Slow development of this system is possible as it moves westward over the southwestern Atlantic.

The system has a zero percent of development in the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance in the next seven days.

Remnants of Patty:

Briefly named, Tropical Storm Patty, originally formed as a disturbance, later developing into a subtropical storm.

As the system grew, it briefly became Tropical Storm Patty but quickly dissipated over the northeastern Atlantic Ocean.