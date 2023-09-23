Tropical Depression 17 forms in the Atlantic, may become Tropical Storm Phillipe: NHC

article

Tropical Depression formed Saturday out in the far east Atlantic Ocean.

It's expected to strengthen slightly into a tropical storm – would be known as Tropical Storm Phillipe – this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., the system was located about 985 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It was moving west at 15 mph.

The NHC's forecast track has it slightly turning northward early next week.

To reach tropical storm status, the system has to have sustained winds of at least 39 mph.

If Phillipe forms, it would mark the 16th named storm of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.