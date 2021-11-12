Troopers respond to multi-vehicle crash in Orange County involving children

Orange County Fire Rescue and troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a multiple-vehicle crash involving a daycare van late Friday afternoon in east Orange County.

The crash occurred near the intersection of South Alafaya Trail and Innovation Way in Orange County's Avalon Park neighborhood. FHP corrected the number of those injured. Troopers said five patients were transported to area hospitals for injuries. Three of the victims are children, according to an FHP spokesperson, none of whom were passengers in the daycare van.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes told FOX 35 News that the children were transported to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Two adults were also taken to a hospital.

Fire Rescue tweeted that three of the crash victims required advanced life support measures (ALS). The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

