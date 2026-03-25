Port Canaveral commissioners kill LNG plant proposal: What's next for 50-acre land?

The Brief A controversial proposal to build a natural gas plant on Merritt Island is officially dead. Port Canaveral Commissioners voted unanimously to reject the plan on Wednesday. The natural gas companies argue the region is missing out on a massive investment in the growing space and cruise fuel industries.



Port Canaveral Commissioners unanimously voted to reject plans to build a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) plant on Merritt Island.

The company was looking to lease or buy 50 acres of land on Sea Ray Drive for the proposed plant. Residents and commissioners raised concerns about safety and the environment.

What did LNG intend to do with the plant, property?

The site, located south of the Barge Canal and north of State Road 528, was intended for a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) liquefaction facility.

The developers argued the plant was a necessary infrastructure addition for the Space Coast, as the fuel would have been used to power the next generation of cruise ships and support the growing aerospace industry.

Representatives for the natural gas companies warned that the rejection would have economic consequences.

"The jobs, the tax revenue, and the economic activity, as well as the energy security this project brings, would go elsewhere," a LNG representative stated during a community meeting on Tuesday night.

What they're saying:

For residents, the economic promises didn’t outweigh the perceived risks. The group "No Canaveral LNG" led a vigorous campaign against the facility, citing major safety and environmental worries.

According to the advocacy group, the proposed site was less than a quarter-mile from a school, a local park and residential neighborhoods. They also highlighted that the plant would be located along a primary evacuation route.

"The choice of placing a rocket fuel factory within 350 feet of a community is insane," one resident said during public comment. "It should never have been proposed."

On the "No Canaveral LNG" website, activists pointed to a 2022 explosion at a Texas LNG terminal as an example of the "fireball" risks associated with such facilities. Residents also expressed fears regarding methane leaks, air pollution and the impact on local health.

"I just wanted to thank you so much," another resident told the board after the vote, overwhelmed by the decision to keep the industrial facility out of their backyard.

What does the future look like?

Big picture view:

While the Port often looks for ways to expand its economic footprint, commissioners made it clear that this specific land was too valuable to part with—and the community’s concerns were too loud to ignore.

"I’d like to direct staff to reject the unsolicited offer for the sale and or lease of the barge canal property for the use as an LNG liquefaction plant," said Commissioner Micah Loyd.

Vice Chairman Fritz VanVolkenburgh raised concerns that the plant would permanently damage the real estate market in the surrounding area. "Property values could be negatively impacted as well," VanVolkenburgh noted. "Given the considerable size and location of the property, I’m not ready to sell it."

The Port maintains that the value of the 50-acre plot will only increase over time. Officials stated they have no intention of selling the land anytime soon, viewing the rejection not as a missed opportunity, but as the right choice for the future of Merritt Island.