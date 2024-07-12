Troopers respond to deadly crash on State Road 528 in Merritt Island

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Friday along the eastbound lanes of State Road 528.

The crash closed eastbound lanes just east of mile marker 49 (Courtenay Parkway) in Merritt Island, Brevard County.

Preliminary evidence indicates the crash involved two vehicles, a 2005 Infiniti G35 and a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer. A woman who was a passenger in the Infiniti was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is pending notification of the next of kin.

A roadblock was in place on the eastbound lanes of State Road 528, and traffic was diverted onto State Road 520.

The crash remains under investigation.