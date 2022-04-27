Deadly crash causing lane closures on US 192 in Osceola County

article

All eastbound traffic is closed on US-192 in the area of HC Yates Lane after a person was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to the City of St. Cloud.

The body was found on the side of the road at St. Cloud Village Court and US-192 by Osceola County deputies, the Florida Highway Patrol said in an email to FOX 35 Wednesday morning.

FHP said its troopers were called out to the area to investigate.

Delays are expected in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.