Troopers: 28-year-old motorcyclist killed; search for driver who ran him over

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 28-year-old man.

It happened at the intersection of Poinciana Boulevard and Isles of Bellalago Drive on Saturday night in Osceola County.

Troopers say a man driving a truck was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection and tried to make a left turn when he turned into the path of a motorcyclist.

Officials say the 28-year-old motorcyclist from Kissimmee was thrown from his bike.

While in the roadway, troopers say a third vehicle, an unknown white passenger vehicle, ran over the motorcyclist and did not stop.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

Anyone with information about the third vehicle that ran over the motorcyclist is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline.