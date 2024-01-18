Troopers: 10-year-old crashes car stolen from family on I-275 in Pinellas County

article

A 10-year-old child was behind the wheel of a stolen car when it crashed on I-275 approaching I-375 in Pinellas County Thursday evening.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 10-year-old from St. Petersburg took the Nissan Altima from a family member without permission.

Troopers said the child sideswiped a Ford F-250 pick-up truck, which caused the crash.

The 10-year-old car then crashed into the bridge rail along the outside shoulder of road, FHP said. The truck was able to come to a controlled stop after the crash.

Investigators said the child had minor injuries after the crash. The driver of the truck, a 27-year-old man from Wimauma, as well as his two passengers weren't injured.