Trooper injured after crash on Florida's Turnpike: FHP

A trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash on Florida's Turnpike on Friday.

The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near mm 250 in Orlando, according to officials.

Troopers said a semi was traveling northbound when it attempted to switch lanes and side swiped a Toyota Camry. A Dodge pickup traveling behind the vehicles then struck the semi after swerving and striking the Camry, according to officials. The crash caused the Dodge to overturn through several lanes before striking a FHP patrol vehicle that was parked on the outside lanes.

The Dodge continued to flip before going down an embankment, according to troopers.

Officials said the trooper was standing outside of his patrol vehicle and escaped the damage with minor injuries after briefly falling.

The driver of the Dodge also sustained minor injuries, according to FHP. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured and remained on scene after the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.